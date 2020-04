Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 44 mins ago.

How can i get money out of my foreign bank account without doing a wire transfer? I can spend thousands on the account's visa debit card, but the bank won't let me do transfers abroad at the moment. Do you know some good sites where i can deposit the money using the visa debit card, and then withdraw to my UK account from the intermediary site? For example pre-deposit visa card sites that accept visa as a deposit method?

Thanks