I must stress that this has nothing whatsoever to do with the "Corona crisis", although perhaps it will become even harder now. I've felt like this for the last 20 years. I just can't seem to figure out any way to make money. The recent events have so far changed nothing for me, not for the worse and not for the better. (Except that it's become an even worse struggle to order groceries and to get it here.)

Simply saying something abstract like "sell a product that people want" or "provide a service that people want" is useless; I have no product that people want, nor any connections to get it, nor any kind of ruthless business man skills, nor people skills, nor money, nor any physical or online means to sell it, nor any ability to understand the extremely cryptic rules of running a company, etc. Same goes for services.

There's a difference between being "lazy and indifferent" and "really wanting to make money but simply being unable to". I'm the latter. And after so long of failing to come up with anything, having tried numerous hopeless ideas (which seemed sensible at the time), I now have no energy left to fight any fights in this ultra-competitive world where only the most ruthless people, with zero morals, make it because they can ignore all the things which cripple me, such as not being able to lie/cheat/scam people. (Yes, there are a few geniuses here and there who can do honest things and make a living, but I'm clearly not a genius if I'm typing this here.)

At this point, I seriously cannot even come up with something in my head which would in theory work. This world doesn't want me or my creations. It's evident by now. I'm not built for these rules. I'm like a scared rabbit thrown into a world full of aggressive wolves, expected to be fully adjusted to this because "that's just how it is". But I just can't "adjust".

I'm just not able to force myself to "do whatever it takes". I'm not happy being in this situation, and I assure you that I do NOT want to live like a slave with no rights or means to do or buy anything. Even with truly minimal expenses and zero loans (it's fundamentally against my whole being to be in debt, unless it cannot be avoided for my literal survival), the measly welfare money I get from the government doesn't allow for anything beyond just about surviving. Forget saving up any meaningful amounts of money, going on a vacation, or being able to do anything but sit in this cell-like room in a small apartment on "skid row" which I don't own.

There has to be some way to make Bitcoin, for example. Generating them has been practically impossible for the last 10 years (believe me -- I've carefully looked into it), nobody wants to part with theirs, and again, I have nothing to sell them anyway nor any means to actually find them in the first place, to even offer my theoretical wares/services. Probably the biggest problem is this frustrating inability to reach out to anyone; the modern Internet is designed to lock people like me out from having at voice anywhere. Everything and everyone is now behind thick iron walls of "phone verification", fake error messages, reCAPTCHAs, full blocks of VPNs, etc.

I have not once in my life done a dishonest business transaction or in any way attempted to defraud anyone, and never will. The reason I want Bitcoin and refuse photo ids has nothing to do with any intention in my mind to do anything immoral, and everything to do with basic privacy in a world without any, and, to put things mildly, a strong disagreement with the "powers that be".

Why is my mind completely blank? Nothing I've tried over the years has brought in a damn cent. I don't expect somebody out there to reveal in detail their exact "master plan" to make it in this world, but it would be nice to hear some ideas and suggestions which aren't:

"Just get a job."

"Use this Fiver site where you can compete for $0.001/hour code monkey jobs with 700 million Indians!"

"Just start streaming/YouTubing!"

Etc...

I do have programming/database skills, but none which are useful for working on things for others, or in a team, or for creating any kind of software for distribution. Whatever thing I end up doing must be something which stays with me as scripts/"business logic" of some kind.

I have already heard/tried all of the "obvious" stuff. If any of that stuff worked out, I wouldn't have the need to ask. I can't help but feel as if I just haven't thought of something, and if I saw a ton of good ideas in a list, I would be able to make use of at least one item.

If you think that this is a silly request, at least I'm trying, right? I haven't fully given up, or I wouldn't even be posting this or even get up the bed and start up this Devil's tool (computer) in the morning...