Let's say I bought a real estate for $500000 in the year 2020 and is forecasted to appreciate at a rate of 5% per annum. Given the full loan years of 30 years, at the end of 2045, the house price will be sitting at $1.7million.

Now, let's say my brother and I each paid $250000 and $250000 respectively towards the house (sharing), at the end of 2045, how much should me and my brother receive once the house is sold at $1.7million?