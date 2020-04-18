one of my friend's unknown person wants to Transfer money into my account and wants 80 percent of money back into other account. Asking me to empty my account and asking me to give him my bank account login and password. He says that he doesn't want my money. That's why he is asking to empty my account. is it a scam?
Of course it is. – Hart CO 38 mins ago
It's a scam. There are dozens of similar questions already answered on this this site. See this one for example: Is this a scam or not? – Charles E. Grant 17 mins ago