0

one of my friend's unknown person wants to Transfer money into my account and wants 80 percent of money back into other account. Asking me to empty my account and asking me to give him my bank account login and password. He says that he doesn't want my money. That's why he is asking to empty my account. is it a scam?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Durgam is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Durgam is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.