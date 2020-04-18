I have been reading how defined-benefit pension schemes work. My understanding is basically that you agree with your employer a life pension you will receive when you retire, which is calculated as some function of your last pensionable salary. Still, I have a few questions:

I'm assuming that you will need to sacrifice part of your salary to get into this kind of scheme, right?

What happens if your employer goes bankrupt?

The money you receive when you retire is taxable, correct?

What is exactly the pensionable salary?

I would like to see a more or less real example of this kind of schema to be able to have an idea about how this works compared to investing (in terms of returns). I have found several on the internet but none of them include how much salary does the employee sacrifice yearly.