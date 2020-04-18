I have been reading how defined-benefit pension schemes work. My understanding is basically that you agree with your employer a life pension you will receive when you retire, which is calculated as some function of your last pensionable salary. Still, I have a few questions:
- I'm assuming that you will need to sacrifice part of your salary to get into this kind of scheme, right?
- What happens if your employer goes bankrupt?
- The money you receive when you retire is taxable, correct?
- What is exactly the pensionable salary?
- I would like to see a more or less real example of this kind of schema to be able to have an idea about how this works compared to investing (in terms of returns). I have found several on the internet but none of them include how much salary does the employee sacrifice yearly.