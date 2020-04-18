As the venerable federal Publication 505 says, the federal income tax is a pay-as-you-go tax, with two ways to pay as you go: withholding and estimated tax. For estimated tax payments, there are two methods: the regular installment method and the annualized income installment method. All of this is true of California's income tax too.

When determining whether one must make estimated tax payments, income taxes withheld are naturally included in the calculation. If your employer withholds enough income taxes to cover the required installments, then there's no need to make separate estimated tax payments.

However, if one is using the annualized income installment method, there is the question of how withheld income taxes are considered to be timed throughout the year, especially as the four estimated tax payment periods are of unequal duration. For federal withholding, Publication 505 is very clear:

One-fourth of your estimated withholding is considered withheld on the due date of each payment period.

But the taxpayer has an option to treat withholding as it was actually done, too:

However, you may choose to include your withholding according to the actual dates on which the amounts will be withheld. For each period, include withholding made from the beginning of the period up to and including the payment due date. You can make this choice separately for the taxes withheld from your wages and all other withholding.

However, California's instructions are far murkier. The equivalent information is found in the instructions for CA Form 5805. Unfortunately, that document is not freely available on the internet; instead, you must request a copy be emailed to you automatically, which you can do here. I'll spare you the effort, though — here's what it says on page 3:

For withheld California income tax, you are considered to have paid the required amounts on each payment due date unless you can show otherwise. If you can show that your California withholding was otherwise withheld, answer “Yes” to Part I, Question 3 and enter the uneven amounts withheld on the lines provided on Part I, Question 3.

"Required amounts" here appears to refer to the required installment from Form 5805 Worksheet II Line 1. Here, then, is my question: how can it make sense that by default one is considered to have paid the required amount? What if one's withholding is $0 per pay period — how can the required amount have been paid? In short, how much of one's total annual withholding should be included in each payment period for California tax purposes?