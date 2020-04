These are the 3 main assumptions used in Conventional Finance:

Price of assets are correct, ie equal to it's intrinsic value

Resources are allocated effectively

World is fair and so are the market (Adam Smith's Invisible Hand)

Why did the modern economist started off with an unrealistic assumptions, mostly an antonyms of the world functional? Does the improved economic theory like Behavioral Finance fully have a correction mechanism for such assumptions? (human being not a rational one)