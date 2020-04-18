I have a Chase credit card. If I log on to Chase's website on a given night, my balance will increase before transactions post. For example, at 8pm the balance will go from $500 to $720, and then around 10:30pm, three transactions of $60, $130, and $30 will appear. In the meantime though, the three transactions do not appear in the "pending" list nor in the "posted" list.

Why does this happen? Does this happen with other credit card companies? Is there any way to see the transactions after the total updates?