0

I am a student on a F-1 visa (nonresident alien), working with a Teaching Assist at my University. I did my 2019 taxes using Sprintax with the information from my form W-2 and I got a refund of $609 (that what it shows the form 1040-NR-EZ I sent to IRS).

After mailing the documentation to IRS, my University sent me the form 1042-S that apparently I was supposed to use when doing my taxes, but I didn't. After updating the information from this form, now my refund is less, so I owe $85.

What I should do? I should wait for IRS to notify me that I am missing a document (I do not know if they do that) or I should fill an amendment 1040X form?

I'd appreciate any help,

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Juan Carlos is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Juan Carlos is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.