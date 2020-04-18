Assume a stock has an ex-dividend date that falls on a Monday. A covered call is sold Friday just before close. If the call is in the money would the option owner be able to exercise the call in time to claim the dividend? I'm assuming the settlement date would be Saturday for that transaction similar to a monthly option being exercised ITM?

I've seen it stated that the owner of the shares at the end of trading the day before the ex-dividend date gets the dividend.

I've also seen it stated that as long as you buy the shares before the ex-dividend date you will get the dividend.

The Friday afternoon to Monday morning gap seems to create a situation where those two statements may not always both be correct.