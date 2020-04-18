I don't quite follow all of the thought process or threads, but to answer the root question, hedging is not about profiting, it is about reducing risk. If I'm an airline, part of my cost is jet fuel. If the price of jet fuel goes up, my expenses are higher and I make less money. So I can hedge that risk by locking in a price for jet fuel in the future, and set my budget without worrying about that expense being higher than anticipated. Of course, if the price goes down I may have opportunity cost, but I'm willing to make that tradeoff.

The other examples are all similar - I can make a second transaction that will reduce some risk that I face - I may not actually profit from the trade, but I'm guaranteed not to lose (assuming a perfect hedge). So I either lock in existing gains or stop any further losses.