I was scammed thinking I was working for a Company that they lied about. They said that they were going to send me a $3,000 check to cover Office Supplies so that I could get set up for training the following week. They also had me buy ebay cards from CVS that totalled $3,000. I tried to explain what happened at the bank but they said it is out of their hands and I owe the $3,000 back and they closed my account. What can I do now that I am out $3,000 because I got scammed. I only had $1,000 in my bank account and I don't have any money left? Should I try to talk with my bank about payments? I've reported to the Police online and I don't know what else to do. I have no money now....is there any advice or legal actions I can do?
Did you report the cards stolen to eBay? When you bought the cards, did you indicate or agree that you weren't buying them for anyone else or were you asked about why you were buying them? – David Schwartz 1 hour ago