I was scammed thinking I was working for a Company that they lied about. They said that they were going to send me a $3,000 check to cover Office Supplies so that I could get set up for training the following week. They also had me buy ebay cards from CVS that totalled $3,000. I tried to explain what happened at the bank but they said it is out of their hands and I owe the $3,000 back and they closed my account. What can I do now that I am out $3,000 because I got scammed. I only had $1,000 in my bank account and I don't have any money left? Should I try to talk with my bank about payments? I've reported to the Police online and I don't know what else to do. I have no money now....is there any advice or legal actions I can do?