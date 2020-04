This is the first time that I file taxes as a married file jointly! I am a resident alien and my wife is non-resident alien. We stayed in two different states. When I fill out the 1040 form and state form, I use my wife's address (NRA) for the home address, not my address, because I will move to another location in a few months?

My question is that OK that we can use the NRA address to file taxes if we choose married file jointly? What is the address used for?

Thank you.