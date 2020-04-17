0

I am looking for somewhere I can look at charts for stocks and shares which show the bid / ask prices from the past. Thanks

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Hall11 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • What would a chart like that tell you? What decision would it help you make? – D Stanley 35 mins ago
0

Traditional charts display the price range for the time period displayed (30 second, one minute, 5 minute, daily bars).

The bid/ask of a liquid stock could change multiple times in one second. At one B/A per second, you'd have 23,400 bars per regular hours trading day. It's not feasible to display a B/A chart.

You could look at Time & Sales to see the price changes. You could data scrape and create your own data period (30 second, 1 minute, etc.) but all that would achieve would be the high low bid and high ask for that time period. I can't imagine the value of a B/A chart.

|improve this answer|||||

Your Answer

Hall11 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.