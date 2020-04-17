Traditional charts display the price range for the time period displayed (30 second, one minute, 5 minute, daily bars).

The bid/ask of a liquid stock could change multiple times in one second. At one B/A per second, you'd have 23,400 bars per regular hours trading day. It's not feasible to display a B/A chart.

You could look at Time & Sales to see the price changes. You could data scrape and create your own data period (30 second, 1 minute, etc.) but all that would achieve would be the high low bid and high ask for that time period. I can't imagine the value of a B/A chart.