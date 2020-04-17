Last year (2019), I wrongly filed tax as resident. But I am non resident alien and F1 international student. I filed 1040x amendment form for federal tax. Now my question is that do I need file an amended form for state also? If yes, what forms? The states in question are Illinois and California.
Do I have to file a state tax amendment form too if I filed an incorrect federal return?
Did anything that ends up on your state tax return (like AGI) change? – D Stanley 47 mins ago