If someone has a business (single owner LLC) and therefore needs to fill out a Schedule C, do they also need to fill out Schedule 1?

And where on the 1040 itself does the amount go, on line 1?

Also, maybe this matters - if the total is a loss, so the person doesn't owe any taxes, but they are filing anyway - do they still need the Schedule C (and Schedule 1 depending on your answer above)?