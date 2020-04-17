On Form 1045 Schedule A, lines 2 & 3 read:

Line 2 Nonbusiness capital losses before limitation. Enter as a positive number Line 3 Nonbusiness capital gains (without regard to any section 1202 exclusion)

I don't understand what amounts are expected to be placed here. Suppose only income is nonbusiness short-term capital gains/losses on Form 1040 Schedule D displaying net short-term "gain" of -100,000 (on line 16). Do I enter a loss of 100,000 on line 2 and a gain of 0 on line 3? Or a "gain" of -100,000 on Line 3? Or would one separate profitable transactions with unprofitable transactions that add to -100,000? I'm confused to what number one should expect to arrive at for net operating loss. Adjusted Gross Income for this scenario would be -$3000.

Note that carryback of losses to previous years are allowed due to the CARES Act from March 27, 2020.

The instructions provide no assistance for these lines.