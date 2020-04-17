When Bretton Woods was created and the world went on to the US Dollar standard, what happened to all the national debt's of all the countries like Japan, Britain, etc?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 8 times
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
When Bretton Woods was created and the world went on to the US Dollar standard, what happened to all the national debt's of all the countries like Japan, Britain, etc?