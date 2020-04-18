If your company has exactly one share, its value is 100% of whatever the value of your company is. Assuming you've done basically nothing so far (meaning you have no product or intellectual property), your company's value is pretty much whatever it has in its business bank account.

You don't have to pay any money to your company to acquire the share of your company; you own it due to the fact that you started the company. If you put money on your company's bank account, your share's value increases my exactly that much. So if your company has nothing in the bank, your share is worth nothing because your company is worth nothing. If you then put £1.00 in the bank, your share will then be worth that much because that's how much your company is worth.