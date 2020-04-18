I am at the beginning of setting up a UK business and started it with one share valued at £1.00. I am the owner of this single share. I am now wanting to pay the amount I owe for the share to the business, since I didn't pay any money for it at the time I "bought" it (the business is set up as dormant for now). So how should I pay for my share? Should I deposit the money into the company's business account?
-
Are you in the UK, or what is your jurisdiction? – Grade 'Eh' Bacon yesterday
-
@Grade'Eh'Bacon UK. I have edit the the question to make it more clear about that. – wsdevuid798 1 hour ago
If your company has exactly one share, its value is 100% of whatever the value of your company is. Assuming you've done basically nothing so far (meaning you have no product or intellectual property), your company's value is pretty much whatever it has in its business bank account.
You don't have to pay any money to your company to acquire the share of your company; you own it due to the fact that you started the company. If you put money on your company's bank account, your share's value increases my exactly that much. So if your company has nothing in the bank, your share is worth nothing because your company is worth nothing. If you then put £1.00 in the bank, your share will then be worth that much because that's how much your company is worth.
-
Is this a UK-dependant answer? If so you should indicate it, and perhaps clarify whether you can start a corporation in the UK without subscribing for shares in exchange for payment. I'm not aware that it's possible to start a company without subscribing for shares with an actual money transfer. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon yesterday
-
@Grade'Eh'Bacon that's what I was trying to work out. I found a private limited [dormant] company and subscribed to shares, of which there is only 1@£1.00. During the app process (electronic) you are told that there must be at least one shareholder. If there were any other shareholders, they would have had to buy their share[s] at the given price per unit and transfer the money to the company for payment for them. I can only imagine, I must do the same whether I own the company or not. – wsdevuid798 57 mins ago