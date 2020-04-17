There's no opportunity to profit from an assumption. A reason is needed why oil will hold or decline during the next month. In fact the OPEC 9.7 million-barrel reduction in daily production begins on May 1 and oil prices might rise. Certainly if oil rises less than $6 a barrel then there would be a profit from holding a sell of a one-month futures contract.

Profiting from contango is a forward-sale and a hedge. The physical commodity is held while a futures contract is sold. But also, there is so much oversupply of oil that most oil storage is full.

Hold oil as a buy of the near-month futures contract and then sell a longer futures contract ? That's considered a bull spread that profits in a rising market. But with the contango currently so high then there might be other viewpoints. However, recently the near-month contract held while the longer-term months rose. The contango just widened.