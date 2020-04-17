0

Looking at oil prices now(https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/energy/crude-oil/light-sweet-crude.html)

May Futures - $20

June Futures - $26

Spot - $20

With price convergence theory, may futures matches closely with spot. This makes sense.

However, May futures are rolling over soon(Apr 21). Once rolled over, June futures become the main futures contract in variety of oil ETFs(USO, etc)

Assuming a scenario where the above prices remain constant until rollover date:

  1. When this happens, does June futures start to decline to match closer with spot price?(June futures goes from 26 to 23, for example)

  2. If this above happens, does this not create opportunity for arbitrage, where you can buy inverse ETFs to profit off of the convergence of June futures to spot oil?

Thanks!

There's no opportunity to profit from an assumption. A reason is needed why oil will hold or decline during the next month. In fact the OPEC 9.7 million-barrel reduction in daily production begins on May 1 and oil prices might rise. Certainly if oil rises less than $6 a barrel then there would be a profit from holding a sell of a one-month futures contract.

Profiting from contango is a forward-sale and a hedge. The physical commodity is held while a futures contract is sold. But also, there is so much oversupply of oil that most oil storage is full.

Hold oil as a buy of the near-month futures contract and then sell a longer futures contract ? That's considered a bull spread that profits in a rising market. But with the contango currently so high then there might be other viewpoints. However, recently the near-month contract held while the longer-term months rose. The contango just widened.

