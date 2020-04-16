Last year I ran a mildly stupid/naive options strategy.

It involved picking 10-15 random companies, and then setting up put credit spreads on each one, expiring 1-2 weeks out. I prioritized high volume, blue-chip underlyings.

I would exit the trade at either 60% profit, or 100% loss. If the underlying was 1 DTE, then I would let it ride to get that sweet, sweet last-day theta decay.

On average, I would get a 10%-20% return on a weekly basis. My worst week I was down 40%.

I ended 2019 up 3000% from where I started.

Both fortunately and unfortunately, I had a medical procedure that I needed to fund in 2020. I took all of my money out of the market to fund it. If I had kept this strategy going, I would have most certainly been wiped out given the recent market turmoil.

My question is: is there a way to calculate the probability of getting decimated by a strategy just like this? If you knew all of the intrinsic and extrinsic value of your options -- the Greeks, etc. -- is there a way to get a running probability of decimation in a spreadsheet or algorithm?

This question is more of a fun exercise in modeling, rather than something that I would actually employ.

I'll likely use a strategy like this when we get back into a strong bull market, I just figured this might be someway to occupy myself while I sit on the sidelines.