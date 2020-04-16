I have a payment I have to make four times a year. (well within schedule D limits)

The payee only accepts checks, and they sit on the checks for a random amount of time between 1 and 6 weeks before depositing.

I'm disinterested in having an outstanding check looming over my shoulder for that long while the money earns no interest.

I have a high-interest rate savings account I already use for paying my mortgage, and for paying nothing else.

Can I print my own checks or order from Deluxe or some printing house, using the routing and account number of my savings account and use those four times a year to pay the check sitter?

If not, why specifically not? What technical or legal barrier exists to it?

I already checked with the bank's agents (two of them) and they were both very dodgy of giving any clear answer other than they don't recommend it, and "can't guarantee it will work". They couldn't even tell me if it's a violation of my terms to try it. I'm not worried about my time and money spent trying it, but I don't want to violate a law or the contract terms.

I'm particularly seeking an answer from someone with technical knowledge of how check deposits work in the USA in 2020, and how it's possible that I could give someone my routing and account number on a sheet of toilet paper and they could withdraw what they want, but if I give it to them on AN ACTUAL CHECK WITH MY ACTUAL SIGNATURE they can't.