0

I have 3 credit cards almost maxed out at 92% utilization.

If I pay down all my credit cards to utilization totaling 20% is it possible to raise my credit score by 75 points? I am currently at 620.

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Kelly is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Kelly is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.