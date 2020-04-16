Note: I know this is a highly specific question, but I'm posting it here because I already talked to two professional tax advisers and they did NOT know the answer.

I was born in Romania and lived there all my life, prior to September 2017 when I moved to the UK. I went there to study, but I dropped out in 2018. In January 2019, I started a full-time job and began paying my taxes to HMRC via the PAYE system. I quit in June 2019 and finally returned back to Romania in August 2019. Between August 2019 and 5th of April 2020 (end of tax year in the UK), I bought and sold shares and cryptocurrencies and made some capital gains, with some assets bought before I left the UK and sold afterward and others bought and sold exclusively afterward.

Figuring out my tax residency and duties for 2019-2020 seems to be a pain in the ass:

I pass the Statutory Residency Test, so I am classified as a tax resident in the UK, at least from UK's domestic point of view I also pass the "permanent home" tiebreaker from the UK-Romania double taxation agreement, so I am also a tax resident in Romania

Therefore, I think I am a dual resident and have always been one since 2017, due to having a permanent home in Romania.

Where should I declare and pay my Capital Gains tax in 2019-2020? Should I apply the split-year treatment and do it in the UK in the first part of the year, then in Romania for the remaining period, OR should I do it wholly in Romania, because of the permanent home tiebreaker?