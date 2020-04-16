Normally should be as you said.

The Logic here is that you can deduct the tax you already payed elsewhere from the tax you have to pay in your home-country.

So in Alice's case she already payed more in tax elsewhere - but you cant get more then a 100% deduction.

This means in effect that you always pay the highest possible rate in any of the countries involved, but not more. So if the tax rates where the other way around, Alice could deduct the 5% already payed and would pay the remaining 10% in her home country.