I have a hard time understanding tax credit reliefs in double taxation agreements (DTAs). Take the following scenario:

  • Alice is only resident in Country A
  • Alice owns shares in a company Acme only resident in Country B
  • Acme pays Alice dividends on her shares
  • Country A has no allowance and charges a flat 5% on all dividends
  • Country B has no allowance and charges a flat 15% on all dividends

Will Alice be entitled to a tax credit relief of only 5% in Country A, or the full 15% (what she paid in Country B)?

I know that this depends on the specific rules of each DTA, but I assume there must be some kind of common sense applied to most agreements, no?

Normally should be as you said.

The Logic here is that you can deduct the tax you already payed elsewhere from the tax you have to pay in your home-country.

So in Alice's case she already payed more in tax elsewhere - but you cant get more then a 100% deduction.

This means in effect that you always pay the highest possible rate in any of the countries involved, but not more. So if the tax rates where the other way around, Alice could deduct the 5% already payed and would pay the remaining 10% in her home country.

