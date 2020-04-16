I have a hard time understanding tax credit reliefs in double taxation agreements (DTAs). Take the following scenario:
- Alice is only resident in Country A
- Alice owns shares in a company Acme only resident in Country B
- Acme pays Alice dividends on her shares
- Country A has no allowance and charges a flat 5% on all dividends
- Country B has no allowance and charges a flat 15% on all dividends
Will Alice be entitled to a tax credit relief of only 5% in Country A, or the full 15% (what she paid in Country B)?
I know that this depends on the specific rules of each DTA, but I assume there must be some kind of common sense applied to most agreements, no?