For the 2018 tax year, I let my parent claim my daughter and I as dependents. However, I filed for the 2019 tax year and claimed myself and my daughter.

My mother received her stimulus and an extra $500 - I presume it was for my daughter because I’m well over 17.

Does this mean I won’t receive the stimulus, since I was claimed as a dependent for 2018 taxes, even though I filed for 2019?

Also, if I do receive $1700 (for myself and my child) would my parent have to pay back the extra $500 they received?

Thanks in advance.