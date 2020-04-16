I am 24 yrs old, software engineer working in Germany. I was able to save major chunk of my earnings and i am interested in investing the savings. I am interested in Real estate along with certain ETF's index funds and normal shares. Although considering my bank account now, real estate is not possible.

I am looking for a financial advisor who can help me deducing a plan considering the interests. I recently came to know that some banks such as Deutsche bank also offers financial advice if one has an account with them although not sure how good their services are. Can anyone help me with the price and recommend me to some services ? Thank you.