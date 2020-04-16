As I am saving money from my first time I want to follow the defensive investor profile Graham defined in the Intelligent investor with the objective of doubling the amount invested before withdrawing my funds (this objective was created out of nowhere but at least I have an objective). Indeed I don't have enough time for being aggressive. However I discovered Contracts For Difference (CFDs) on Etoro, the plateform I'm using on for my trades.

I'm not sure I understood perfectly what it is so I don't feel confortable enough to use them yet. It is borrowing money to get more units of a share/equity, with daily and weekend fees of course. But we don't buy the asset. It seems we only borrow it and trade on the price difference.

However is it in accordance with the defensive investor profile?