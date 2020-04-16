I have started to invest in Tesla shares, but they are expensive given my budget. I have a budget of about $1000 a month. I can't use monthly dollar cost averaging because I would either buy 1 or 2 full stocks every month. So I thought of coming up with a system that divides the monthly $1000 into daily increments (roughly $33 every day) and starts adding up in a sum. When the sum allows me to buy a Tesla share, alert me to make a purchase of 1 stock. This is similar to dollar cost averaging, but you always buy 1 stock with each purchase and the intervals between purchasing is what is changing, not the number of stocks you buy.

I was wondering - does this strategy have a name so I can look it up and find out more about it? If not, does it sound like a good idea to buy shares more often when they are cheaper and less often when they are more expensive? Especially more expensive stocks.