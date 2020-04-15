0

I'm Canadian, but have been working in US 3 years 2015-2018 on TN visa.

In 2018 I returned to Canada, filed IRS return for 2018, but didn't do it for 2019, because that year I didn't work in US.

But today I got direct deposit $1200 IRS TREAS 310 TAX REF to my US bank account.

I found the following information:

These deposits are from the recent stimulus package. $1200 per adult and $500 per child, dependent on level of income.

But I don't understand why I got it and for which year, 2018, 2019?

Maybe it's related to COVID-19?

  • It is the COVID-19 stimulus payment, for 2020. – Aganju 29 mins ago
  • @Aganju, but will I need to file 2020 tax return in this case? – Alexan 17 mins ago

