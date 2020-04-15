A stock split whether traditional or reverse does not affect the value of the position.

For example, if you own 5,000 shares of a $1 stock at the close before the stock split then it is worth $5k.

If a 1:10 reverse split occurs, before trading resumes the next morning you will own 500 shares of a $10 stock which is still worth $5k.

It matters not when you sell the stock. The only thing that matters is if share price rises or drops.