I was on F1 since my first arrival to the US on 08/04/2015 (never been to the US before this date). My H1B was approved on 06/05/2019 (I have been on F1 all the time before this date and was Exempt)

Details of my stay in the U.S:

2015: 150 days

2016: 363 days

2017: 319 days

2018: 359 days

2019: 345 days. Days in the US in 2019 on H1B (190 days - i traveled outside US for 20 days in Nov)

Should I be filing taxes for 2019 as a Resident Alien or a Non-resident alien (1040 or 1040NR)? Please help me with this asap as it is really confusing (i have been reading about it and still not clear)? Appreciate all your time and support here.

Note: I am currently filling as a single individual and all my previous fillings have been 1040 NR.