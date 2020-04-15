I don't know very much about economics myself, but I have noticed two concerns repeated often lately. One is that the recent injection (?) of trillions of dollars of stimulus money into the economy will result in inflation. The other is that interest rates are very low (compared to historic values) and that the fed has no room to lower them in case of future economic crisis.

Could it be that these two situations will cancel each other out? Might the inflation give the fed room to increase interest rates, and so everything settles back down to "normal"? Could that even be their plan?