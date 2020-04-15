I filed my own taxes in 2019 as a single. In 2018, I was claimed as a dependent by my parents, but they haven’t filed their 2019 taxes. Will I still receive a stimulus check?
If you have already filed your own 2019 tax return, and on that return you did not check the "Someone can claim You as a dependent" box, then you should be receiving the stimulus payment (assuming you meet the income threshold requirements).