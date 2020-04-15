0

If you wrote a call option, and the underlying spiked up creating a margin call - which was not filled, can your broker make it appear that they executed a 'buy to cover' to close your position but in actual fact just take on your short position?

I am lead to believe the latter because the open interest on this option was only 1 when the call option was written, and remains at 1 after the supposed 'buy to cover' trade was executed.

The option has since gone back well into the money and I am left with a massive hit to the cash balance that was being held in the account.

