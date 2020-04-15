Many of the same overall trends and features exist in gold ETFs as in the overall stockmarket. For example AAAU shows similarity to SPY. As seen here, why would an investment in a gold ETF follow the same trends as the overall stockmarket?
-
Are you implying that they should not correlate because gold and the market do not correlate? – Bob Baerker 23 mins ago
-
1It's important to differentiate between investing in physical gold, and companies related to gold (mining, storage, etc.) – Nosjack 15 mins ago
Why wouldn't they?
Companies that mine and produce gold products have shareholders, executive leadership, workers, labor challenges, HR departments, etc... just like every other company in the S&P 500.
They also have customers that may slow or cancel orders due to economic uncertainty, just like every other company on the S&P 500.