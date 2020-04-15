I know this is unlikely, but the future of the EU looks bleak. The Coronavirus shattered the European states, making some override the Schengen Area rules and enforce cross-border checks.

I'm looking for a product that is inversely correlated to a EU downfall. Ideally, a trade on which I lose a little if nothing happens, but brings me assymetric returns if I'm right.

I found the following ETFs:

I could buy put options on the former or just buy the latter, which changes its price by 2% when there's a 1% relative exchange rate change in USD/EUR.

What else could I use? Is there any other product with similar risks but higher potential payoffs?