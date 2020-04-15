0

I know this is unlikely, but the future of the EU looks bleak. The Coronavirus shattered the European states, making some override the Schengen Area rules and enforce cross-border checks.

I'm looking for a product that is inversely correlated to a EU downfall. Ideally, a trade on which I lose a little if nothing happens, but brings me assymetric returns if I'm right.

I found the following ETFs:

I could buy put options on the former or just buy the latter, which changes its price by 2% when there's a 1% relative exchange rate change in USD/EUR.

What else could I use? Is there any other product with similar risks but higher potential payoffs?

|improve this question|||||
  • anything that EU buys as union and therefore bargained a smaller price that will spike when the union dissolve and price will be negotioated be each country separatelly? See UK-India – SZCZERZO KŁY 26 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.