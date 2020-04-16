11

Suppose I have 50,000 in a tracker. Because it's an aggregate of the share index, it can obviously go up or down but what it certainly does is fluctuate up or down.

What is the problem, if any, of selling when it goes up 2% and then buying back in when it goes down 2%? Every time you clear 1000 allows you to then buy more shares. Surely you could do this many times a year? Barring crashes in the market, which means you hold for recovery, I can't see a downside myself. Any older, wiser heads out there?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Mike hall is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 7
    This is just a variation on the gambler's fallacy. There is no mechanism to make the price return back to what it was before. – Brady Gilg 12 hours ago
32

Last summer (2019) I actually tried modelling something like this approach using FTSE 100 date from October 1997 to July 2019, because I, too, felt "intuitively" it might work...

...unfortunately, it never did so consistently.

After playing around in a spreadsheet, trying different rates for when to (partially) sell after the market had gone up (the "cream rate" as I called it), or when to reinvest after the market had fallen (what I called the "remix rate"), I wrote a program to cycle through lots of combinations of the two rates.

My findings were that for many time periods, you could find a pair of cream/remix rates which would outperform just leaving your money invested. However, there was no consistency to the choice of rates: rates that would be a win for one period would lose money for a different period (and vice versa). No choice of rates (e.g. the 2%/2% you mention) would consistently do better than just leaving things invested.

My conclusion was that – while I don't think this approach is really "timing the market" by its usual definition – it is just as unreliable. You might "get out" after a certain amount of upswing, but there's no telling whether the market will continue rising (in which case you've missed out on more gains) or will drop. Similar arguments apply for getting back in after a fall in the market.

(Also, I didn't take into account trading costs: depending on how much the market fluctuates, and where your "cream/remix" rates are positioned, frequent trading might eat into whatever gains you might make).

|improve this answer|||||
  • 7
    Good answer +1 but I thing that is exactly the definition of "timing the market" – Daniel yesterday
  • 5
    @Daniel It's similar to, but – I think – subtly different. I see it more as reacting to what the market has done, whereas I think of "timing the market" as more about trying to predict what the marker will do. However, the overall success of this "scheme" still depends on what the market will do, so it's (a) a close cousin, and (b) just as unreliable, as timing the market. – TripeHound yesterday
  • 2
    You are using statistical values (up/down 2%) to make predictions about when would be a good time to get in and out of the market. Which method you use to derive your timing does not matter. You can read the wallstreet jornal or do chart-analysis - you chose to basically do a very simple form of chart analysis. Still you are timing the market. – Daniel yesterday
  • 3
    @BobBaerker Shure he does. He predicts that the price sometimes in the (near) future will be lower again to buy back in at an advantageous position. – Daniel 23 hours ago
  • 3
    @BobBaerker He says: "Surely you could do this many times a year?" Implying that he predicts that his conditions will be met several times in the next 12 months so he can reliably make a profit that that outperforms just holding the index! – Daniel 23 hours ago
16

What is the problem, if any, of selling when it goes up 2% and then buying back in when it goes down 2%?

The problem is when the market goes up 10% and you cashed out at 2% because you thought it was going to go back down. You miss out on that 8% upswing waiting for that 2% dip that just isn't happening. On the other side, you buy in on a 2% downswing, but it keeps going down by 10%. Odds are good that the market will eventually come back up, and if you are patient, no loss. But this side works because you are in the market, rather than trying to time it.

"But wait! I won't cash out at 2% upswing if it's still going up!" Ok, fine. You wait for a "peak". You'll cash out when it goes up past 2% of your basis, but then ends the day down. Of course, just one down day will boot you out of your position, even though it could zoom up another 10% right after.

"Ok, I'll be smarter at identifying the top. I'll use technical analysis and look for support, shoulders, etc." Well, you can see where this is going, I hope.

Just to give an idea of how hard it is to know when to buy, I was hoping to buy into the bottom of the market. If I had a crystal ball, I would have seen that the bottom was on March 23rd, where the DJIA had lost more than 30% off its high water mark for the year. But on March 23rd, I was thinking: "It will get worse, because most states have not reached their covid-19 death peak. Buyer sentiment will sour when soaring death reports roll in." And so when it came back up, I sat it out. Now the market has recovered considerably and remains stubbornly high relative to that low. Fed intervention seems to be buoying optimism. Will it go down again? Will it keep going up? Pretty hard to say.

If you think this is a good idea, implement it as a paper trade. Go back as far as you like, applying your rule(s) religiously, and see how much profit you would have made. In the event that the market oscillates up and down by 2% over a short time period, this strategy is an absolute killer. For other scenarios (i.e., the real world), the net profit is...less clear, as TripeHound explains.

|improve this answer|||||
8

what it certainly does is fluctuate up or down.

Citation needed there. You have simply asserted without evidence that fluctuations of 2% up and down are a 100% mathematical certainty, but this claim requires evidence to be supported. Do some historical analysis; is it true?

What is the problem, if any, of selling when it goes up 2% and then buying back in when it goes down 2%?

Assuming that it both goes up 2% and down 2%, in that order, forever, there is no problem at all. However you have not said what you'd do if it went up 2%, you sold, it went up 2% again, you sold, and you kept selling until you had nothing left, and the market never went down to 2% below your last purchase. Now you've got a big pile of cash sitting there losing value to inflation. When exactly do you buy back in? Your strategy does not say.

Surely you could do this many times a year?

You tell us! Look at historical records; how many times could you have executed such trades in the past to advantage? Look at the last, say, fifty years and see.

Barring crashes in the market, which means you hold for recovery, I can't see a downside myself.

Barring icebergs, the Titanic -- which sank on this day in 1912 after striking an iceberg -- would have had a successful maiden voyage as well. Saying "barring crashes" while we are in the midst of an enormous crash is an odd thing to say.

You say that your crash plan is to "wait for recovery"; recovery can take over a decade easily enough, so, what's your strategy during that decade? It sounds like "hold onto a bunch of stocks that I overpaid for and am never going to sell" is your strategy for handling downturns. It's not a terrible strategy, but you've got to be realistic about the fact that you might own an asset for literally decades that you cannot sell at a profit.

|improve this answer|||||
2

The context determines whether this is a viable idea.

Suppose there's a security that you like at the current price. As an investor, you want to buy it and hold for long term appreciation. If you trade it, you may scalp some trades but if price moves up after you sell and book a profit, your opportunity is gone.

Scenario 2 is that you, as the investor, scalp some profits and then share price drops significantly. Now you are holding a security that you were willing to own and you are now holding for a recovery, possibly long term. No problem.

Scenario 3 is that you are a trader. Scalp your profits and if XYZ moves up and away, move onto another security. There are many, many others to choose from. The trader's problem is when price collapses during ownership and now he becomes a bag holder. His capital is tied up and he faces the choice of becoming a Buy & Hope investor or selling the position and booking the loss.

In a volatile market like the past month, the scalping idea works much better because the swings are larger, with price often retracing several times a day.

|improve this answer|||||
0

I haven't really written any experimental code for automated selling or buying, but I have been giving it some thought. Of course a lot of the trading is already done by computers, but you can't really outperform the index unless you sell near a high point and buy at a low point. If I would make such software, it would try to correlate market movements with data from like a lot of RSS feeds (keyword density) and try to see what words (hurricane, pandemic etc.) correlate with crashes, then try to accurately time the high points. But that would be a lot of code! 2% is a bit small margin, you would have to hold quite a lot so that you could make more than what the online broker fee is. Usually when nothing happens, stocks go up about 1 % and when something happens they go down 5-10% or more.

|improve this answer|||||
New contributor
Marek Burakowski is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Mike hall is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.