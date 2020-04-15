Last summer (2019) I actually tried modelling something like this approach using FTSE 100 date from October 1997 to July 2019, because I, too, felt "intuitively" it might work...

...unfortunately, it never did so consistently.

After playing around in a spreadsheet, trying different rates for when to (partially) sell after the market had gone up (the "cream rate" as I called it), or when to reinvest after the market had fallen (what I called the "remix rate"), I wrote a program to cycle through lots of combinations of the two rates.

My findings were that for many time periods, you could find a pair of cream/remix rates which would outperform just leaving your money invested. However, there was no consistency to the choice of rates: rates that would be a win for one period would lose money for a different period (and vice versa). No choice of rates (e.g. the 2%/2% you mention) would consistently do better than just leaving things invested.

My conclusion was that – while I don't think this approach is really "timing the market" by its usual definition – it is just as unreliable. You might "get out" after a certain amount of upswing, but there's no telling whether the market will continue rising (in which case you've missed out on more gains) or will drop. Similar arguments apply for getting back in after a fall in the market.

(Also, I didn't take into account trading costs: depending on how much the market fluctuates, and where your "cream/remix" rates are positioned, frequent trading might eat into whatever gains you might make).