A friend reports that their credit card number was stolen and used to purchase an iPhone.

They also report that nearly simultaneously, a large transfer from their bank account to PayPal was requested. Both the bank account and the credit card number had previously been linked to PayPal.

Can a mere stolen credit card number (which happens all the time) be used to link back to a PayPal account and manipulate it in this manner? Or was something else entirely done?

Searches have not turned up any other reports of this happening, but I may not know the proper terms to search for.

My hunch is that the PayPal account was compromised, not the credit card.

