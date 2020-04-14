Brokers and web sites calculate historic implied volatility in different ways so you'll see some variance in the numbers that each provides. However, this isn't critical because there will be consistency at each location since the same formula will be used at that site. There are two sites that I use for reference.

The first is IVolatility.com which is free although you have to register. They provide a page full of stats

Current 10, 20 and 30 day HV as the respective values one week ago, one month ago and the one year high/low. They also provide a graph which allows a 3, 6 and 12 month view of puts, calls, or a combination. Below is the 12 month composite for NFLX.

The other source is McMillan's web site which provides weekly stats for Friday's close every Saturday (if they update in a timely fashion). There are 4,000+ stock/ETF/Index symbols and stats include the 20, 50 and 100 day HV, the current IV, the percentile ranking of the IV and the underlying's price. NFLX would look like this: