I sometimes read someone talking about an option's implied volatility being "high" or "low". I assume this means in relation to the historic volatility, or some rough estimate of what it "usually is now adays". I haven't had any luck finding the historic volatility for securities, and so don't have a way to decide whether or not IV for an option is higher than normal, lower than normal, incredibly high, etc.

Where do people without Bloomberg terminals go for historic volatility?

Brokers and web sites calculate historic implied volatility in different ways so you'll see some variance in the numbers that each provides. However, this isn't critical because there will be consistency at each location since the same formula will be used at that site. There are two sites that I use for reference.

The first is IVolatility.com which is free although you have to register. They provide a page full of stats

Current 10, 20 and 30 day HV as the respective values one week ago, one month ago and the one year high/low. They also provide a graph which allows a 3, 6 and 12 month view of puts, calls, or a combination. Below is the 12 month composite for NFLX.

The other source is McMillan's web site which provides weekly stats for Friday's close every Saturday (if they update in a timely fashion). There are 4,000+ stock/ETF/Index symbols and stats include the 20, 50 and 100 day HV, the current IV, the percentile ranking of the IV and the underlying's price. NFLX would look like this:

Symbol  hv20  hv50  hv100  DATE   curiv  Days/Percentile  Close
NFLX     75    63    49   200409  43.15    600/ 67%ile    370.72
