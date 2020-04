I am able to get a zero interest loan (APR 0%) of €10k for my small business and I have to decide the debt repayment period (12-60 months).

Mathematically, because interest rate is zero I should choose the maximum period but I feel worried because it seems too an easy choice. What could be downside risk of this?

Let’s assume I can repay it in full in 12 months. Straight line monthly amortization schedule.