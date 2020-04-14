In the United States most banks are insured by the FDIC, for individuals up to $250,000. If I have $200,000 in bank A and bank A fails the FDIC will make sure I get my money back. If I have $400,000 and bank A fails then I will get $250,000 covered by the FDIC, and the remaining $150,000 may or may not come back to me if bank A fails, depending on how the failed bank's money is allocated. Suppose I take my $400,000 and split it between bank A and bank B, $200,000 in each bank. If both bank A and band B fail (unlikely but suppose it did happen) would both deposits be insured by the FDIC, or is the limit per person?