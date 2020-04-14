According to StepChange, creditors don't normally pursue a debt of someone who died if there isn't a large estate:

Most unsecured creditors will normally write off a debt (like a personal loan or credit card) if there's little or no money left when a person dies. They’ll normally only pursue the debt if there’s a large estate.

What would be considered a large estate here? I realise this will depend on creditor and the size of the debt, but are there any rules of thumb or statistics about this?

If a creditor wanted to go after someone's clothes or their toaster, is there anything legally preventing them from doing that?