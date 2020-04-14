0

During the past few weeks, it seems to me, that there are different cohorts of people affecting the prices of, say, SPY--the S&P 500 ETF during normal hours and after-hours. This may be a consequence of different groups of people trading in and out, or might be due to the mechanism of the market.

For example, SPY went up by 3% during normal hours(9:30 AM - 4 PM), and drops by 1% (4 PM - 6 PM) in after hour of the same day, and the next day pre-market(??? - 9:30 AM), it drops by 5%, and during normal hours, it slowly climbs up to a -2%. I am wondering what is causing this. It seems to me that the normal hour after pre-market has a different view than the pre-market. (It's true that news in the U.S. come out and get into the price more efficiently during normal U.S. hours)

I thought the reason for this sharp difference is that the ETF SPY is tied to the futures, and futures are traded on a global basis? Thus if overnight, in the markets for which S&P 500 futures are traded, participants holds a pessimistic view of the S&P 500 futures, then the prices of the S&P 500 futures will decline without anybody buying/selling the ETF itself?

The other reason I can come up with is that the market overnight is very illiquid and participants buying/selling can have big impacts on the prices?

A related question is what is causing the pre-market prices of individual stocks, if no future market exists? (Would it only be pre-market trading?)

