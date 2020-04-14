0

I want to day trade as both a form of entertainment and income but I've read about needing €25,000 in your account and some things about being able to trade anyway. I don't really understand how this works or why this is a thing. Surely if I have €5,000 I can trade as many times as I want to? Am I not able to just use my cash and trade as many times as I want?

I know that I can open multiple accounts to get around the 3 trade limit but wouldn't that add to transaction fees as well as being a little bit more effort than having everything in 1 account?

Thanks for any answers and advice!

    Hello and welcome to Money.se Please limit your questions to 1 per post and also, product recommendations are specifically off topic here. – Daniel 1 hour ago
  • Thought it would be better to ask all in 1 go as opposed to spamming multiple posts and can you let me know somewhere that would be better to ask for recommendations? – Nutley99 1 hour ago
If that $5k is your entire savings, you would do well to work on budgeting your income vs expenses, and advance your career through whatever means necessary. That will likely have a far greater impact on your financial position in the long term.

Day trading is incredibly risky. You say you are doing this partially 'as a form of entertainment'. Can you think of a hobby that would cost you less than $5000? Be very, very careful that you don't get in over your head.

  • It's not my entire savings. It's savings that I can pretty much "afford" to lose. I'm very secure financially. I'm aware of the risk and I'm not too worried that I'll lose everything. I just want to make sure I learn the logistics of it all and start off with the most amount of knowledge i can before getting started – Nutley99 1 hour ago

