I want to day trade as both a form of entertainment and income but I've read about needing €25,000 in your account and some things about being able to trade anyway. I don't really understand how this works or why this is a thing. Surely if I have €5,000 I can trade as many times as I want to? Am I not able to just use my cash and trade as many times as I want?

I know that I can open multiple accounts to get around the 3 trade limit but wouldn't that add to transaction fees as well as being a little bit more effort than having everything in 1 account?

Thanks for any answers and advice!