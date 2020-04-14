I read CG78335 but I am now more confused than before:

Again, a chargeable gain or allowable loss may arise on the currency which is disposed of when the loan is repaid. From the point of view of the borrower, the loan itself is a liability, not an asset. It follows that any loss on the loan incurred by the borrower, perhaps because of movements in the rates of exchange of the foreign currency into sterling between the receipt of the loan and its repayment, is not allowable for capital gains purposes.

As you can tell, they first say that a chargeable gain OR allowable loss may arise when the foreign currency loan is repaid, but then they close the document by saying that exchange rate losses are actually not allowable for capital gains purposes.

Is it that you only have to pay taxes if you make a FX gain, but you're not allowed to declare FX losses? if yes, how do you square this logic with the first statement from the quote above?