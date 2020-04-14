I was wondering something about supply and demand on a stock exchange. Suppose there is a higher selling volume than buying volume (1000 dollars vs 500 dollars). Normally the price should go down. But imagine the buyers are extremly aggresive and ready to buy (for any possible reason) always at a much higher price than best ask price. Imagine this situation is continuous with still higher selling volume. Then what would happen ? Would the price goes up or down ? Thank you :)