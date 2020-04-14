Chatted with someone online for a bit and they told me their Aunt was in the hospital and they didn't have time to trade in their account, would I carry out some trades for them. They didn't want any money from me, they just wanted me to carry out trades as directed by the broker.

Now this part is even more suspicious because they say they finished WATCHING a 3 minute video in about 2 minutes, on top of saying they can read english, but can't really understand spoken english. (I feel the same way about spoken Spanish, even though I can read a good bit of it). I didn't even notice there was a video on that page, I had read the text instead of watching the video and if their verbal skills are that poor, why would they watch instead of read.

I agreed more out of an interest to see WTF was going on and having no plans to invest any money. The person that owns the account seems to know NOTHING. No terminology, no idea what is going on, just "follows the instructions" of the broker who is some kind of "banking teacher".

So on the first day, they give me the username and password to an account with 50,100 USD in it and a whatsapp contact for "Mr. Wang" who is the broker. He tells me to Sell 5 lots and with some delay (not wanting to create a naked short) I do it. Within the hour he says to close the order and now the account is up to 64,738.50. All of this done trading VTCUSD. Also, the gain in the account did not match the gain shown on the screen when the trade button was pressed, more like 2x the gain.... Then it starts to really get suspicious:

All I can guess is that the two of them are confederates and they are trying to get me to create an account and invest my own money which will lose money rather than gain it. Not going to happen, but that is the only thing I can think of at the moment. Is this some new kind of scam or is this a run of the mill scam?