Take as a premise for this question, that there does exist some process by which you can get a bank to confirm that a transfer is completely valid and irreversible. See here for any discussion of that premise.

There are countless examples of the overpayment scam on this StackExchange. Whereby the victim believes that they've been sent money and is asked to send some of it elsewhere, and then the original payment is cancelled, or reversed, or found to be fraudulent.

So, suppose that a scammer contacted you, sent you money (spontaneously - you didn't ask them to, nor agree to send it on anywhere), and you did the above process so that you now definitely have that money and it's safe and isn't going away anywhere.

Are there any reasons not to keep and use that money for yourself?

As far as you are concerned, you haven't been involved in fraud. "Some random person sending me money" isn't fraud; it's foolishness or ridiculous generosity.

If the sender "earnt" that money fraudulently, then that's none of your concern. A shopkeeper can still keep his profits from selling a newspaper to a mobster, even if that mobster's money is made illegally.

What you seem to be missing is that when a scammer sends you money, it is not the scammer’s money. He is sending you someone else’s money. That is why you can’t keep it. It is stolen money, and if you were able to keep it, you would be benefiting from a crime at the expense of another victim.

See this question, in which the OP (Victim #1) experienced someone producing a fake check drawn on his account. The check was sent to another victim. Victim #2 can’t keep this money. If he does, he ceases to be Victim #2 and instead becomes Scammer #2.

If, as you suggest, we assume that the third party is innocent, as they are not responsible for the fraud that the original scammer did, how would the first victim get paid back, who had absolutely no involvement whatsoever? What would prevent the third party from doing this over and over, “innocently” profiting from these scams?

  • Why do you argue that the money I've received wasn't the scammer's money, but that if I send money on then that IS my money? – Brondahl 47 mins ago
  • you would be benefiting from a crime at the expense of another victim See my question. Do you think shopkeepers have to give back money spent by criminals? – Brondahl 46 mins ago
  • Re your 2nd paragraph, that's incompatible with the premise of the question. The premise is that the money has "cleared" i.e. it's been verified that it's a valid cheque. In your example that can't happen. – Brondahl 45 mins ago
  • @Brondahl See this question. When the money is taken from Victim #1, that victim had no involvement whatsoever. Banks and laws have decided that a person is not liable for fraudulent transactions on their account. Without these protections, banks would not be trustworthy places to keep your money. If you are the second victim, however, you took action to willingly send money to the crook. Yes, you were tricked, but the bank isn’t going to pay you for your mistakes. – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 27 mins ago
  • @Brondahl When a shopkeeper is given a bad check or receives a transaction from a stolen credit card, yes, they do have to give the money back. – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 21 mins ago
At some point the police may contact you or the bank and want to retrieve the money. They will probably investigate you to determine if you are involved.

If the money magically appeared and you had no idea why it was there, then you should report the mistake to the bank. If you are going to claim you didn't notice the deposit, still expect that the bank will remove the funds deposited into the account.

If you did have an interaction before the money was sent to to your bank, you are going to have to explain what you knew and didn't know about the person. That investigation might take a lot of time, and you might be a suspect, or even get charged. They will still take the money from your account.

The scam is that they are sending money from a sucker to you, and then getting you to send the money to them in an untraceable way. The authorities are tracing the funds directly to you. So you will have to get involved. You also might need a lawyer.

Also you might not be able hide behind the apparent inability to reverse the transaction, that applies to the senders ability to reverse the transaction. That doesn't necessarily apply to a valid legal authority and fraud.

  • [The police] will probably investigate you to determine if you are involved. I can't tell whether you're arguing that that investigation might incorrectly determine that I'm guilty? That's certainly a risk. But assuming that the process is adequately documented they should conclude that I've done nothing wrong; indeed I've done nothing at all. Someone's just arbitrarily chosen to give me a bunch of money, right? – Brondahl 40 mins ago
  • If the money ... appeared ... , then you should report [it] to the bank. Morally? Sure, absolutely. But legally ... why? Why do have to do that? Is it illegal to be sent money? – Brondahl 39 mins ago
  • you are going to have to explain what you knew and didn't know about the person. Agreed. And once I've explained that I didn't engage or encourage them, then ... what? This doesn't seem like a problem. – Brondahl 38 mins ago

